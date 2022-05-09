Double cup success for Alnwick A and Amble

Alnwick A celebrate their win in the NNL Split Cup Final.

Alnwick A won the North Northumberland Split Final, beating Longhoughton Rangers 3-1, whilst Amble lifted the President’s Cup, beating NESC 6-1.

In the Split Final, a wonder goal saw Longhoughton lead at half time before a second half comeback from Alnwick. Joseph Fife grabbed the equaliser from Jamie Cooke’s ball, finishing calmly.

The forward had another ruled before Jack Grisdale was fouled in the area, allowing Ross Paton to score from the spot. The win was rounded off by Cooke’s header, latching onto a cut back from fellow 16 year-old Frankie Clements.

Amble dominated their President’s Cup Final after taking a 15th minute lead through Liam Ramsay, despite the fact that their opponents equalised five minutes later.

Connor Stroughton made it 2-1 with a header after 35 minutes and on 40 minutes it became 3-1 when Dave Stobbard netted.

In the second half Ramsay produced a moment of magic on 55 minutes when he took the ball down on the half way line, danced past a couple of players and bent the ball into the far top corner from 30 yards.

On 60 minutes Craig Muter scored a fifth direct from a corner, and 10 minutes later Ramsay could have grabbed a hatrick but instead unselfishly set up Emre Yasar, who finished with a nice side flick volley from six yards.

Meanwhile, Alnwick Town rounded off their season in the Northern Alliance Premier Division with a 3-0 home win over Whitley Bay Reserves at St James’ Park.

The win meant Alnwick finished their campaign ninth on 48 points.

In Division 3, North Sunderland played their final league game of the season away to Whickham. The Seahouses side went down to a 3-2 defeat, ending their campaign fourth in the table on 51 points. Alnwick Development were ninth on 40 points.