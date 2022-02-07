'Don't rule Ashington out of late promotion push'

Ashington AFC.

Following consecutive yet narrow 2-1 defeats against both Sunderland Ryhope and North Shields, the Colliers returned to winning ways in awful conditions at The dwmedia Stadium against West Allotment. Ashington currently sit fifth top of the Ebac Northern League’s first division with 11 matches remaining.

Harmison said: “We have a belief amongst the squad in the dressing room and the way we are playing, we think we can put some points on the board and be amongst those promotion spots.

"It’s game by game I know but we have got some great fixtures coming up and I don’t see why we can’t be up there challenging. The players are still talking about it and with the squad we’ve got it’s still feasible. We want to be promoted and until it’s mathematically impossible we’ll keep trying.”

The 36 year old added: “This is definitely one of the best Ashington sides I have been part of. It is a different style of playing and from my point of view, I’m now in the defence whereas in the past I’ve been up top as a striker.

"The team spirit is brilliant but the way we pass and move the ball is excellent. Today for example (against West Allotment Celtic), we got on the ball and did what we wanted really.”

For Ashington FC’s Craig Spooner, his second goal in the 4-2 win over West Allotment was just another to add to a rapidly growing collection of outstanding finishes!

The midfielder took his tally for the season to seven after scoring a peach of an effort from 22 yards – and reckons it’s one of his best ever!

“I turned and had no-one around me and I hit it – and as soon as I did, I knew it was going in,” he said, “The goal had wind assist on it with the wind blowing downhill but I’ve struck the ball cleanly and its gone straight into the top corner - with my weak foot to be honest so it’s got to be one of my best.”