Derby defeat as Blyth lose to Gateshead

BVlyth Spartans

Langstaff put the Heed ahead after 10 minutes, before second-half goals from Adam Campbell and Taylor Charters sealed the win.

There were further setbacks for the Croft Park outfit with the news that twoi players, Rhys Evans and Michael Liddle have both been lost to injury.

Having lost at home to York on Saturday, the back to back defeats leave Spartans 18th of 22 in the National League North, with another tough game looming at home against seventh in the table Kettering Town on Saturday (February 12).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the game, assistant manager Graeme Coulson said: “You have to be honest and say the better team won.

"Gateshead started the game well and it took us time to grow into the game.

”We were brighter at the start of the second half, but the second goal killed us.

"YTou can look at the injuries and the substitutions we had to make, but it’s a game of football and things like this happen. You have to be able to adapt so there are no excuses.

"Teams go through adversity in games and throughtout the season but it’s all about how you react.

"We will regroup at training this week and go again on Saturday against Kettering, it’s another game we are looking forward to.”

Gateshead took ther lead when a wonderful defence-splitting pass from Campbell found Cedwyn Scott, who squared to Langstaff, and the former Spartan made no mistake as he finished low past Alex Mitchell.

Blyth had their chances to get back on level terms but failed to capitalise.

The second goal came after 65 minutes when the ball broke to Campbell and he lashed the ball home after reacting quickest to a rebound.