Tweedmouth Rangers v West Calder United in the King Cup. Picture: Tweedmouth Rangers FC

Both teams were making their first appearance in the King Cup having received byes in the first round of the competition, which is for clubs in the lower divisions of the East of Scotland league.

The Tweedmouth squad was hit by injuries and unavailability, with a former player, Jake Gibson, returning so the manager could name one substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tweedmouth almost had the ball in their hosts’ net as early as the 6th minute following a short corner, from which Drew Cummings hit the bar.

The hosts then started to get into the game, piling on the pressure and winning four corners.

Evan Smith headed one away from the line as Tweedmouth defended in numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhys Dixon and Jack Forster were everywhere making important tackles and trying to disrupt United’s momentum.

Cummings then had a shot which the United keeper Dean Shaw managed to save at the second attempt and Rhys Bloomfield started to cause the hosts problems with his running on United’s left side, but Tweedmouth weren’t able to take advantage.

Tweedmouth Rangers have been knocked out of the King Cup. Picture: Tweedmouth Rangers FC

On the half hour mark Cummings played the ball in to Craig Bell, but United’s keeper was too near for him to get a clean shot away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloomfield also had a shot over the bar and Shaw was forced to rush out to stop Bell and Cummings before the first half came to an end.

United scored early in the second half, Steven Jackson, who had failed with two goal attempts in the first half, heading in from a cross by substitute Gary Livingstone.

West Calder were able to make substitutions and their second goal came after 70 minutes when Alistair Morgan got on the scoresheet following another corner.

Tweedmouth never stopped trying and both Cummings and Bloomfield had chances to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cumming’s shot needed more power and Shaw got an outstretched arm to Bloomfield’s effort.