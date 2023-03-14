News you can trust since 1854
Depleted Tweedmouth Rangers bow out of cup competition

Tweedmouth Rangers were in cup action away against West Calder United on Saturday, the game finally getting the go-ahead after a pitch inspection.

By Janet Bew
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:09 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:11 GMT
Tweedmouth Rangers v West Calder United in the King Cup. Picture: Tweedmouth Rangers FC
Both teams were making their first appearance in the King Cup having received byes in the first round of the competition, which is for clubs in the lower divisions of the East of Scotland league.

The Tweedmouth squad was hit by injuries and unavailability, with a former player, Jake Gibson, returning so the manager could name one substitute.

Tweedmouth almost had the ball in their hosts’ net as early as the 6th minute following a short corner, from which Drew Cummings hit the bar.

The hosts then started to get into the game, piling on the pressure and winning four corners.

Evan Smith headed one away from the line as Tweedmouth defended in numbers.

Rhys Dixon and Jack Forster were everywhere making important tackles and trying to disrupt United’s momentum.

Cummings then had a shot which the United keeper Dean Shaw managed to save at the second attempt and Rhys Bloomfield started to cause the hosts problems with his running on United’s left side, but Tweedmouth weren’t able to take advantage.

Tweedmouth Rangers have been knocked out of the King Cup. Picture: Tweedmouth Rangers FC
On the half hour mark Cummings played the ball in to Craig Bell, but United’s keeper was too near for him to get a clean shot away.

Bloomfield also had a shot over the bar and Shaw was forced to rush out to stop Bell and Cummings before the first half came to an end.

United scored early in the second half, Steven Jackson, who had failed with two goal attempts in the first half, heading in from a cross by substitute Gary Livingstone.

West Calder were able to make substitutions and their second goal came after 70 minutes when Alistair Morgan got on the scoresheet following another corner.

Tweedmouth never stopped trying and both Cummings and Bloomfield had chances to score.

Cumming’s shot needed more power and Shaw got an outstretched arm to Bloomfield’s effort.

Tweedmouth’s next fixture is at home to Heriot Watt University in the league on Saturday, and kick off is at 2.30pm.

