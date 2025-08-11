Depleted Alnwick Town work hard to earn point against FC Hartlepool

Neither side could find the back of the net. Picture: Michael Cook

With a number of players unavailable, Alnwick Town were firing blanks in their goalless draw against FC Hartlepool – but boss Richard Latimer felt it was a good point earned.

The black and whites went close as Zac Benjamin flashed a header wide, but were relieved when an effort from the visitors came back off the crossbar late on.

With Town being 4-1 winners over Town Law Town last mid-week, and Euan Potts adding two more to his tally, the St James’s Park side have come roaring out of the blocks this season with 17 scored in their first four games.

“It was a game of limited chances and both teams could have nicked it in the last five minutes – I look at it as a point gained rather than points lost,” said Latimer, who was pleased with the graft that his side put in all over the park in front of a crowd of 104.

“I’m happy with the week’s work again. Four points out the last two games and a very good performance against Tow Law – the best this season.

“Hartlepool was always going to be a difficult game,” he said.

“They’re a very good footballing team with a lot of quality in attacking areas and when you add to that we had eight players missing the game, mostly in forward positions, with no Clark, Tino, Potts or Eggy, we had to adapt which I think the lads did very well,” he continued.

“The lads coming into the team all put a shift in, and defensively as a team we played very well with the help of Arron Carr pulling off a couple of very important saves, but overall I think a draw was a fair result.”

Town are in fourth spot in the Northern League Division Two table and face a difficult trip to third-placed Sunderland RCA on Saturday after hosting Sunderland West End in mid-week.

“RCA will again be a similar game. They have started well and have also have improved their squad over the summer with a blend of experience and young talented players,” said Latimer.

“Against West End we are at home and we have players back and up for selection, so will be looking to keep trying to win games in front of our fans and keep up the pressure on the teams above us.”