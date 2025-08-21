Dale praised Blyth Town after historic Heaton Stannington draw

Action from Blyth Town's 2-2 draw at Heaton Stannington (photo Joe Street) | Joe Street

Blyth Town earned their first point and scored their first goal of the season in a midweek draw at Heaton Stannington.

There was a moment of history for Blyth Town on Wednesday night as they scored their first goal and earned their first point as a Northern Premier League club with a hard earned 2-2 draw at Heaton Stannington.

There were just ten minutes on the clock when summer signing Sam Fishburn earned his place in Town history by putting them in front against last season’s Northumberland Senior Cup winners. The Stan grabbed an equaliser on the hour-mark with a neat finish from Andy Burn before Town hit back to restored their lead within six minutes as Noah Millington punished a defensive lapse.

However, the points would be shared as a Leighton Hopper penalty helped the hosts hit back with just ten minutes left on the clock. Both sides has chances to grab a winner during the closing stages but were unable to find their way beyond the opposition goalkeeper, meaning Town had to settle for a point.

With joint-managers Gavin Fell and Mattie Thompson unavailable, it was Blyth Spartans legend and former Town promotion winner Robbie Dale that took the lead role in the dugout and he paid tribute to his players for their efforts against a strong home side.

He told The Gazette: “It wasn’t on the agenda until a couple of weeks ago when Gav (Fell) asked if I would help out with the circumstances and everyone being unavailable. But I thought it was a good game, we created a lot of chances against a good team, a strong team and they weren’t what I thought they would be in the first half but I think it’s credit to us for that.

“They put the pressure on, I think we dealt with it pretty well but now we have to recover ahead of two games this weekend. I can’t really fault the lads for their efforts because they give us everything they had. I think I am involved on Saturday and Mattie will be back in charge on Monday against Hallam.”

Massive

Blyth Town joint-managers Gavin Fell and Mattie Thompson (photo Blyth Town FC) | Blyth Town FC

Dale believes the points gained at Willow Park will provide Town with a major boost as they prepare for a challenge double header over the Bank Holiday weekend. Next up is a home clash against Bridlington Town on Saturday afternoon before the attention turns towards Monday’s visit to fellow newly promoted club Hallam.

“That point, it’s massive and we just needed something from the game,” he explained. Whether that was a point or three points, we just needed something. It’s not good sitting where we were in the table sitting with no points so it feels big to at least get one point and hopefully we can go into Saturday against Bridlington looking to get that first win and I fancy us to do so.”

