Cyril steps down after 50 years service with Alnwick Town FC

After 50 years involvement, Cyril Cox is stepping down from his position as first team secretary of Alnwick Town Football Club.

Alnwick Town would like to thank Cyril and his wife Cyndy for all of their work over the years with the club.

A statement on the club’s official website this week said: “It is also worth remembering that when the club was on the brink of extinction just over 10 years ago, Cyril came in as secretary to help the club once again.

“His knowledge and previous experience was a key factor in helping the club to stabilise, and also obtaining various grants over recent years to help the club progress off the pitch.

“Despite personal health issues, both continued to help at the club.

“Cyril was also part of the original bid project for Alnwick Sporting Club, and although the original plans never materialised, Cyril’s efforts along with chairman Tom McKie ensured that the land remained available, and it is now set to become Alnwick Town Juniors’ new clubhouse and 4G pitch, with facilities fit for purpose for the children of the Alnwick area and beyond.

“Cyril’s work was recognised in the summer by the Northern League and Northumberland FA for his long service to the club and local football.

“Alnwick Town Football Club have been lucky in many respects to have long serving volunteers such as Cyril and the late Clive Burn and Eric Hately. It is without these people that the club would not be where it is today.”