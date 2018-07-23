Cyril’s hard work with Alnwick Town recognised

Alnwick Town AFC’s long-serving secretary, Cyril Cox has been recognised for his dedication and loyalty to the club.

At the Northumberland FA AGM, which was held in Alnwick Castle, he was presented with a cut glass decanter with the Northumberland FA crest engraved on it.

Then, the FA in London presented him with a 50-year lapel badge, a medal and citation.

At the beginning of June, the Ebac Northern League presented Cyril with the ‘Unsung Hero’ Cup, together with two cut glass whiskey tumblers.

Cyril joined Alnwick Town in 1967 when he left the British Army due to kidney problems. It was natural for him to join Alnwick Town as his uncle was Chairman and his father was on the committee, as well as his mother helping out on occasion.

Cyril had married an American lass, so she joined the Club’s ladies committee, travelling to all away matches as it was the only way to see Cyril on Saturdays! She also attended all home games, helping in the refreshment hut along with Sally Hudson, Sylvia Bateman, Eileen Burn and others.

Cyril held a number of positions in the Club but had to step back for about 10 years due to work promotions but in that time, he helped other club officials where he could, including at times ATAFC for a period.

Cyril saw in the Northumberland Gazette that the club was about to be wound up and a special open meeting was called. He contacted Tommy Pickard to see if he could pass on that Cyril would like to come back to help as match secretary. The job grew with Tommy McKie as chairman, plus a small band of others who started the long journey to the present day.