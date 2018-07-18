Croatia beat France in Belford ‘World Cup’

France beat Croatia in the World Cup Final in Moscow on Sunday.

But in the Belford version, which was held the same day, it was Croatia who triumphed 6-2.

The match was held as part of Belford’s preparations for the forthcoming season in the North Northumberland League – if the club can raise enough players to kick off the new campaign.

A club spokesman confirmed: “This is a bit of fun, but we want to see how much interest there is in the team as currently we are struggling to attract enough players. We will have to weigh up all our options.”