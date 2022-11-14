The group stage matches will be screened at the complex in Manor Walks, as well as the quarters, semis and final.

Although the games are being aired on terrestrial TV, Vue says fans can enjoy an “uninterrupted viewing experience in luxury leather seating, providing a world-class stadium experience”.

A spokesman added: “Each match will be screened in 4K picture quality and Dolby Surround Sound, meaning fans will be able to experience every kick and celebrate every goal in style.”

Vue in Cramlington is showing England's World Cup games.

The matches being screened are:

• England v Iran, Monday November 21 at 1pm;

• England v USA, Friday November 25 at 7pm;

• Wales v England, Tuesday November 29 at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad