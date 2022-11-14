News you can trust since 1854
Cramlington Vue cinema to screen England's World Cup games

Vue cinema in Cramlington is showing all of England’s World Cup matches on the big screen.

By Amanda Bourn
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 6:07pm

The group stage matches will be screened at the complex in Manor Walks, as well as the quarters, semis and final.

Although the games are being aired on terrestrial TV, Vue says fans can enjoy an “uninterrupted viewing experience in luxury leather seating, providing a world-class stadium experience”.

A spokesman added: “Each match will be screened in 4K picture quality and Dolby Surround Sound, meaning fans will be able to experience every kick and celebrate every goal in style.”

Vue in Cramlington is showing England's World Cup games.

The matches being screened are:

England v Iran, Monday November 21 at 1pm;

• England v USA, Friday November 25 at 7pm;

Wales v England, Tuesday November 29 at 7pm.

Tickets are available from £9.99 online.

