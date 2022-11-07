Blyth Spartans.

Cornish struck in the 10th minute as Blyth capitalised on a strong start as he bundled home from close range, before seeing his low cross diverted home off a Telford defender as Spartans doubled their lead on 71 minutes.

The winger scored Blyth’s third on 82 minutes to cap an impressive performance.

It was only Blyth’s third victory of the season and definitely helped lift the mood around Croft Park, even though the result meant Spartans still remained second from bottom of the National League North table on 14 points from their 16 games played.

After the game Cornish said: “It was a good performance. In previous games things have not gone our way, but the gaffer just asked us to work hard and that is what we did.

"The three points were very welcome and it was a good feeling.