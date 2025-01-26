Coquetdalers in NFA Minor Cup quarter-finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rothbury’s players can write themselves into the history books when the Hillmen take on New Hartley in the quarter finals of the Northumberland FA Minor Cup at Armstrong Park this Saturday.

The Reds – a side with a pedigree stretching back to 1876 – have never gone beyond the last eight in the competition before.

They are the highest ranked side left in the competition, but are acutely aware of the danger that the south east Northumberland youngsters pose.

The Durham County FA Junior League outfit were beaten finalists last season and will be determined to go one better this year.

Rothbury's leading scorer Adam Bains

“We are looking forward to the game, against a very strong New Hartley,” said player/manager Tom Macpherson.

“We won’t be taking them lightly that’s for sure. This season we’ve had a hard route but if we can win this round, it would be first for the club, which is remarkable given our 150 years history.”

The other ties are Cramlington Town Independent v AFC Newbiggin Reserves, Hazlerigg Victory v Heddon United and Whitley Bay SC v Wallsend Boys Club u23.

Rothbury were 5-0 winners at basement side Forest Hall in Northern Alliance Division One last weekend.

Top scorer Adam Bains struck twice with Dylan Adams, Nick Jarvis-Smith and Paul Dunn adding the others.

“The lads are looking forward to it - hopefully we can use our experience and home draw to our advantage,” said Macpherson.

New Hartley have a long tradition of success in the County Cup competitions.

They virtually made the Junior Cup their own, winning it a record number of times, before the competition was ended and they had to enter the Minor Cup instead.