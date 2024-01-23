Morpeth Town Ladies are enjoying a good run of form in their debut season. Picture: George Davidson.

The lasses, having previously put five past Haydon Bridge United last time out, did the same again just seven days later in a 5-1 victory in the reverse fixture.

Orla Callaghan, absolutely merciless in front of goal, netted her 31st goal of the campaign, with four strikes in this one.

She got her side off to the perfect start four minutes in before doubling her tally six minutes later.

Her hat-trick was completed inside 15 minutes as Town pulled well clear and maintained their dominance.

She again found the net on 20 minutes before Tanneh Freeman completed the scoring on 35 minutes.

It was a decisive first half and one that ensured the result was beyond doubt by half time.

The lasses remain top of the division, but their lead has been cut to three points after Berwick Rangers began the fixture catch-up by securing convincing victories against Whitley Bay Sporting Club Lionesses and Heaton Hawks Ladies. The wins saw Berwick Rangers maintain their perfect record in the league.

Berwick Rangers still have two games in hand over the Highway Ladies.

It’s sure to be a close finish to the campaign but the Highway Ladies are displaying an endurance that will see them challenge until the end of an impressive debut season.