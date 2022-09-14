Convincing win for Morpeth over Ashton

Action from Morpeth's home win over Ashton.Picture by George Davidson.

The Highwaymen led within 43 seconds as Jack Foalle caught the visitors cold, before Chris Reid scored on the stroke of half-time. Dale Pearson netted five minutes after the interval, with Samuel Baird scoring a late consolation with two minutes of the 90 to go.

The home side got off to the perfect start scoring one of the fastest goals of the season as a visiting side, off the back of a long journey north, started sluggishly. Providing far too much space for Ben Ramsey to deliver in from the left, he found Foalle at the back post and the striker needed no second invitation to make it five for the season by slamming the ball into the roof of the net.

Town were on the front foot from the off, with Reid forcing a smart stop from Greg Hartley in the third minute and the hugely impressive Connor Pani dragging an 11th minute effort wide of the target.

Foalle’s half-volley straight at Hartley on 23 minutes suggested one-way traffic, but Ashton were a threat on the counter with an industrious front pairing of Callum Saunders and Jack Kenny, with the latter blazing well over on 26 minutes.

Pani, though, would provide the next moment to set the pulses racing, his bending effort deceiving everyone before striking the inside of the post on 40 minutes.

Reid then sent a header into the ground and over on 45 minutes, before scoring a crucial second goal immediately after. With that acting as an audition of sorts, he’d make no mistake second time round sending a diving header into the back of the net to double his side’s advantage.

Needing a strong start to the second half, Ashton found themselves 3-0 down and in disarray by the 50th minute thanks to brilliant attacking football from the Highwaymen. Pani was instrumental, breaking through the lines and driving at the heart of the Robins defence before releasing Ramsey on the left side of the box. He then picked out Pearson on the six-yard line and the forward did the rest to score a third.

Ryan Wombwell nearly got in on the act, the Gateshead loanee striding forward and then keeping his run going into the area before firing into the side netting in the 57th minute.

Ashton, though, would have the final word as Baird reduced the deficit in the 88th minute slotting a delivery into the box into the roof of the net.

But it wouldn’t change the outcome as Morpeth confidently sealed three points. Town are next in action on the 24th September when they make the trip to Radcliffe.

Morpeth: Lowson, Wombwell, Reid, King, Henderson, Turner, Foalle, Donaldson (Sayer 25’), Pearson (Fishburn 74’), Pani, Ramsey (Thomson 70’).

Ashton: Hartley, Baillie, Warren, Baird, Regan, Battersby (Brewster 58’), Hough (Hardcastle 46’), Sheridan Kenny, Saunders (Harrop 58’), Robbins.