Karl Ross scores the opening goal in Ashington's defeat against Whickham. Picture: Ian Brodie

For the Colliers, who trailed league leaders Newton Aycliffe by three points, it was the game in hand they had to win.

It was the proverbial game of two halves. Ashington were dominant in the first period and although they deservedly reached the break one goal to the good through Karl Ross, the lead should have been more.

Then second half, the Lang Jacks were the better outfit. After scoring a controversial equaliser within minutes of the start of the second half, they netted twice on the counter to seal the points whilst Ashington’s recent newcomer Scott Heslop grabbed his first goal for the club on his full debut.

And it was Heslop who caused the home side all sorts of problems, particularly in the early stages.

In the sixth minute, he fired wide then, on the quarter hour, met a cross from Ben Sampson to direct a header which thudded against the angle of post and crossbar.

Lewis Suddick was next to fire off target after he met a cross by Ross before the home side registered their first shot after the halfway mark.

The goal which Ashington warranted came in the 32nd minute.

Ben Harmison set up Jordan Summerly whose driven cross was blocked, the ball ran out to Ross, who clipped an effort inside the corner of the net.

The Colliers deservedly led at the interval – but those missed chances were to come back and bite them.

Early in the second period came a huge talking point which resulted in Whickham’s equaliser.

Darren Lough thought he had ushered the ball out for a goal kick but, with no flag from the assistant, Romano picked up possession and slotted past Karl Dryden.

Ashington’s defenders were having their work cut out by the lively Whickham front line and in the 72th minute they were exposed on the break, leaving Scott Robson to slot home.

In the 78th minute, the Colliers got back on level terms when Heslop turned in a cross.

In the second minute of added time, Ashington were caught out again and Romano grabbed the winner.