Berwick Rangers

Central defender Ferguson, 26, is the club’s reigning Players’ Player of the Year and Directors’ Player of the Year awards winner.

This season, his involvement has been limited to six starts and one substitute appearance due to injury, and ‘Fergie’ is continuing to recover from a broken cheekbone suffered while scoring against Linlithgow Rose in the Scottish Cup on September 28 – an injury which has required surgery.

However, there was never a question over whether Ferguson would stay at the club. “As soon as the gaffer spoke to me it was an easy decision,” revealed the defender. “I’m really enjoying my football working for Stuart Malcolm, and it is a great dressing room to be in.’

Ferguson reflected on his poor luck with injuries, but says that “getting sorted for next year has given me a boost. It’s quite frustrating being injured but I’m raring to get back involved.”

Midfield maestro Sinclair, also 26, has been a fans’ favourite in his time at the club, with his cultured left foot and some stunning free kick goals that will live long in the memory.

Like Ferguson, Sinclair has also suffered bad luck with injuries in each of his seasons at Berwick, but is starting to enjoy a run of games in the team – he currently has nine starts and one substitute appearance to his name this season.

Sinclair said he is ‘absolutely delighted’ to sign his contract extension, adding, "the club were very patient with me during my injury and I definitely wanted to sign an extension to show loyalty to that.”

‘Sinky’ was also keen to express how much he is enjoying his time at Berwick, and says he is thrilled to be at the club for another year.

Berwick manager Stuart Malcolm had high praise for both players. The boss said that Ferguson is currently "a huge miss for us, and when he is not in the team it is clear to see how important he is for us’.”

As for Sinclair, Malcolm said: “He is back from injury and looking sharp, and we are delighted to have him as he is an exceptionally good footballer.”