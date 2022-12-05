Action from Berwick’s 4-0 home win over Dalbeattie Star at Shielfield. Picture by Ian Runciman.

Rangers got off to a flying start and found themselves 3-0 up after only 11 minutes with goals from Jamie Pyper (8), Liam Buchanan (10) and Cammy Graham (11).

Buchanan then grabbed his second after 36 minutes as Berwick threatened to run riot, but after that play settled down.

The win, Berwick’s seventh of the season, placed them 12th of 19 in the table on 24 points.

On Saturday (December 10) they are home to Edinburgh University.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers lost 3-0 away to Dt Andrew’s in Division 2. On Saturday Tweedmouth are home to Peebles Rovers.

In the Border Amateur League, Tweedmouth Amateurs drew 3-3 at home against Chirnside in the A Division, a result which lifted them off the foot of the table for the first time this season.

Goal scorers for the Berwick side were Michael Antcliffe, Jack Young and Aaron Hope.

In the C Division, Highfields made it five wins in a row in all competitions with a 3-1 home victory over Kelso, their goals coming from Wood, Dodd and an own goal.

On Saturday, fixtures are:

A Division - Duns Ams v Tweedmouth Ams. C Division - Berwick Colts v St Boswell’s; Gala Fairydean Ams v Highfields United.

In the Northern Alliance League, North Sunderland drew 1-1 at home against Walker Central in Division 2 with their goal coming from Kyle Jeffrey.

On Saturday the Seahouses side are away to Newcastle University A.

In the North Northumberland League, Wooler went joint top of the table with Newbiggin Reserves following a 5-3 away win over Berwick Town.

Brandon Crombie gave the Glendale side before Berwick drew level through Stewart Thompson. Craig Young put Wooler back in front but the home side equalised a second time through Liam Sykes to make it 2-2 at the break.

