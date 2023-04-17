Jordan Summerly in action against Thornaby. Picture: Ian Brodie

Two goals from Craig Spooner and one from Paul Robinson accounted for the Teessiders – and the scoreline could have been more emphatic had it not been for an outstanding display by goalkeeper Robert Dean.

Manager Ian Skinner had labelled the match a ‘must win’ encounter, whilst defeat saw Thornaby relegated to the second division of the Ebac Northern League.

Home supporters were left gasping in the sixth minute as Paul Robinson came within inches of scoring what would have been one of the best goals ever seen at the ground.

Dean slipped whilst launching a clearance and when the ball fell to Robinson, the midfielder struck a lob from the halfway line which sailed over the stopper, but bounced just over the bar.

The home supporters didn’t have to wait much longer for a goal as Spooner struck in the 10th minute.

Dan Maguire did the spadework with excellent work on the right and when he rolled the ball across the edge of the penalty area, Spooner finished into the corner of the net.

Two minutes later, Maguire had a shot blocked before a cross by Robbie Dale found Scott Heslop, whose header was pushed aside by Dean.

Spooner shanked an effort wide, then he was involved in a swift one-two with Maguire which ended with the striker’s right footer flashing narrowly wide.

The Colliers started the second period in identical fashion to the first – on the front foot.

Within the first 30 seconds, Ben Sampson slipped the ball out wide to Andrew Cartwright whose cross was turned behind for a corner.

In the 57th minute, Spooner doubled his side’s lead with his second goal.

Maguire was again the supplier, laying the ball off for the midfielder, whose brilliantly struck effort arced away from Dean and into the net.

Five minutes later, Maguire made it a hat-trick of assists, finding Robinson on the left who fired home.

In the 71st minute, Dean made a double save to deny substitutes Dean Briggs and Lee Mason before denying Robinson, Dale and sub Ben Harmison.