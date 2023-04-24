Craig Spooner and Andrew Cartwright celebrate at the final whistle. Picture: Ian Brodie

At this stage, the Colliers do not know who they will face this Saturday – only that the tie will be away – with a decision expected by the Football Association on Wednesday (April 26).

In a game the hosts had to win – whilst a draw would be enough for the Colliers – the Wansbeck outfit trailed to a disputed penalty in the first half, but got back on terms on the hour after Andrew Cartwright converted a spot kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before kick-off, there was a minute’s silence in memory of Bishops stalwart Dick Longstaff.

The first incident of note saw home striker Louis Johnson replaced by Wayne Whitfield after he pulled up with an injury.

In the eighth minute, the Two Blues won a corner and when Craig Gott found Dale Hopson on the edge of the box, he fired off target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashington responded immediately with Cartwright slipping the ball through for Scott Heslop but his cross was intercepted, then a free kick by Craig Spooner from 25 yards flew over the bar.

On the half hour came a moment of controversy when Robbie Dale appeared to pull out of a challenge on Dean Thexton inside the area, but the forward went to ground and the referee pointed to the spot.

Gott sent Karl Dryden the wrong way to open the scoring.

The Colliers were straight out of the blocks from the first whistle of the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan McKinnon replaced the injured Dale and two minutes in, Ashington carved out a glorious chance.

A ball down the line by Robinson found Jordan Summerly and from his cross Ben Harmison directed a header straight at keeper Ryan Catterick.

Just past the hour mark, Ashington got the equaliser.

Darren Lough’s ball into the area saw Heslop sent sprawling to the ground by a defender and the referee awarded a penalty, which Cartwright converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five minutes later Summerly fed Heslop, whose dipping 25 yarder was superbly tipped onto the bar by Catterick.