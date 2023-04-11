Dan Maguire battles for the ball. Picture: Ian Brodie

The Colliers went into the contest knowing that if they won, it would strengthen their own promotion hopes whilst at the same time bringing the Seahorses’ challenge to an end.

Ashington started the brighter outfit and after only three minutes, Ben Sampson, Craig Spooner, Lee Mason and Lewis Suddick linked up well, with the latter seeing his cross blocked at the near post for a corner.

Minutes later skipper Darren Lough, Dean Briggs and Dan Maguire worked a move down the left, but it ended with home keeper Dan Lister easily gathering a shot from Maguire which lacked power.

Whitley’s first threat came on the quarter hour when Bailey Geliher crossed for Mark Davison, who headed wide.

Midway through, Mason played the ball through and it was Elliott Day who made a terrific tackle in the area to halt Suddick.

Suddick then let fly from 25 yards with a free kick which flashed narrowly wide before the home side broke the deadlock in the second minute of time added on for stoppages.

Following a corner on the right, the ball was recycled, with former Collier Ben Richardson floating it into the danger area for Day, who planted a firm header inside the corner of the net.

The action at the start of the second half was intense.

Dryden held an effort from Josh Gilchrist; Spooner fired over, then a drive by Gilchrist was turned aside by Dryden.

Adam Johnson – one of the five substitutes introduced by Ian Skinner – played a ball through for Maguire.

The striker’s effort was blocked by Lister and Johnson blasted over the rebound.

Another sub, Scott Heslop, had a shot pushed away before there was controversy in the 81st minute.

Sampson poked the ball away from a defender, who sent him tumbling to the ground, but referee turned down the penalty appeals – and when Sampson spoke to the official, he was sent to the sin bin.

With Bishop Auckland 2-1 victors over Heaton Stannington on Easter Saturday, they leapfrogged over the Colliers to move into second.