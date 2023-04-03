The importance Mason’s goal was even more significant with close rivals Bishop Auckland and Whitley Bay both tasting defeat against Carlisle City and Northallerton Town respectively.

Consequently, the Colliers leapfrogged over Bishops into second place and have a game in hand on the County Durham side as the clamour at the top of the Ebac Northern League’s first division heads towards a grand climax.

On a chilly afternoon in Wansbeck, the one piece of quality by Mason shone like a beacon in what was an uninspiring and dour affair played out on a heavy pitch.

In fairness, the home side went in search of the opener but far too often passes went astray.

The first sniff of an opportunity came in the 12th minute when Craig Spooner played the ball through for Mason, but his touch was just too heavy and his shot was held by keeper Quinaceo Hunt.

Ashington continued to probe, dominating possession, and midway through the period, a move involving Karl Ross, Ben Sampson and Mason ended with Spooner lifting the ball over from eight yards.

Ten minutes later, a free kick by Spooner cleared the bar then, with half time approaching, the visitors had their first chance when Keelan Grist’s effort was tipped over by home stopper Karl Dryden.

Lee Mason's brilliant strike saw Ashington beat Pickering Town. Picture: Ian Brodie

What was to be the all important goal arrived in the 44th minute. Ashington broke from a Pickering corner and when Dan Maguire was fouled, referee Lewis Marriner played a brilliant advantage.

Maguire managed to play the ball through for Mason, who twisted and turned inside the area before he struck a fierce right-footed effort from a tight angle which crashed into the net.

After the break, Ashington continued to look for a second.

In the 51st minute, Damen Mullen, Sampson and Ross linked well but the move fizzled out, then, just past the hour mark, Sampson and Robbie Dale worked a corner on the left to find Jordan Summerly, who skipped past a defender, but his drive was pushed out by Hunt.