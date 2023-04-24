Ian Skinner celebrates with fans after the draw with Bishop Auckland. Picture: Ian Brodie

Skinner said afterwards: “I’m delighted because we achieved our objective, which was to make sure we had another game left this season in a match which could potentially see us promoted and move out of the Northern League.

“I’m disappointed that we haven’t won today’s match, to be honest, when you look at the chances we had.

“Their goalkeeper has made three brilliant saves and, on top of that, we have missed three gilt-edged chances.”

The boss was aggrieved after a penalty was given against his outfit on the half hour.

“Robbie Dale has stood with his hands above his head as if to say I’m not touching him and not going anywhere and, I’ll be honest, when the referee blew his whistle, the first thought in my head was that their player – who had already been booked – could be sent off,” he said.

“When the referee gave a penalty I couldn’t quite believe it.”

The boss thought his side were the better outfit after the break.

“We didn’t say an awful lot at half-time other than that we had 45 minutes to right the wrongs,” he said.

“We wanted our build-up to be more patient and actually to get back to doing what we’ve done all season, which is to get the ball down; move it and pass it, and maybe not fall into the trap of going too long too early.

“I thought second half we were the better team.

“We controlled possession better than they did; we created numerous chances and on another day they couldn’t have argued if we had ran out three, four or 5-1 winners.”

Meanwhile defensive lynchpin Darren Lough was forced to leave the field in stoppage time with a facial injury and Skinner said: “I’ll need to check on him for next Saturday and we wish him all the best in his recovery.”