Colliers' goalscorer Errington 'buzzing' after scoring against Ossett United

Jay Errington watches as his strike hits the back of the net for the opening goal. Picture: Ian Brodie

A stoppage time goal by Jamie Sharman denied Ashington victory from their away trip against Ossett United at the Ingfield Stadium on Saturday.

The tall defender met an inch perfect free kick from George Proctor and headed the ball into the net for the equaliser.

The timing of the goal – and the consequent result – may have been cruel on the Colliers, but in truth a draw was a fair result with chances at a premium throughout the 90-plus minutes.

On a sunny and humid day in West Yorkshire, it was ‘The Sheepicorns’ who created the first opportunity in the 10th minute.

Striker Ross Duggan latched onto a through ball and rounded advancing keeper Dan Staples, but saw his effort cleared off the line by Paddy Almond.

The Wansbeck side edged ahead in the 21st minute.

Persistence from Wilson Kneeshaw saw him charge into the area and when his shot was blocked by keeper Ally Hughes, the rebound fell to Jay Errington who showed excellent composure before slotting home.

Five minutes later, Cyril Giraud went down in the area but the referee waved aside appeals for a penalty by the visitors then Staples was called into action as he palmed out a drive from Ollie McFadyen.

After the break there was plenty of endeavour from both sides, but the first semblance of a chance came midway through the half when Eddie Church rattled the bar after good work by substitute Harry Lynn.

A snap shot by Church went across Staples and wide of the far post before a header by Lynn was pushed over by the visiting stopper.

A turning point arrived in the 90th minute when Kneeshaw raced clear down the left and was left one-on-one with Hughes. The forward advanced but saw his effort blocked by the custodian.

Two minutes later Sharman levelled, leaving the Colliers deflated.

Speaking an hour after the game, goalscorer Errington said: “I’m still buzzing.

“I saw the ball coming towards me but didn’t spot the keeper. I just looked at the goal and instinctively put the ball into the back of the net.”

Ashington joint head coach Andy Coyles said: “It was great goal by Jay. He was in the right place at the right time and took it well.”