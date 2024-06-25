Colliers defender Jordan Summerly is back in pre-season training after serious injury

Jordan Summerly is taking part in pre-season training as he recovers from injury. Picture: Ian Brodie

Jordan Summerly has confirmed his commitment to Ashington FC – with manager Andy Coyles describing it as like having a new signing.

The North Shields-born defender was forced to leave the field after 35 minutes of the home clash against Carlton Town in mid November after sustaining a knee injury which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

However, the 27-year-old is back in training – even though he admits that he is taking things one step at a time.

“I had surgery on my knee a few years ago before I joined Ashington,” he said.

“I had a big tear in my anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and a tear in my meniscus, the latter which they repaired, and when I thought I had heard a ‘pop’ in the game against Carlton, I wondered if I had finished off my ACL or torn something else.

“It wasn’t fun being on the sidelines as I’d much rather have been on the pitch playing than watching.

“By the time the season ended, I had been out for five-and-a-half months, but it felt longer. However, last week we started pre-season training and I’m easing myself back in.

“The signs are positive and I’m hoping to get some game time in the warm-up matches.”

Manager Andy Coyles said: “It was a huge blow when Jordan got his injury because he had started the season exceptionally well.

“We brought Charlie Exley in but we had a bit of bad luck when both Jordan and Charlie were ruled out in and around the same time.

“Jordan will be the first to admit that he’s got a point to prove, but first and foremost he needs to get back up to full speed and full fitness. However we’re excited; he’s excited and so far in pre-season he’s been excellent.”

He added: “If we can get Jordan back up to speed and can get him playing like he was at the start of last season, it will feel like a brand new signing and we’ll all be chuffed to bits.”