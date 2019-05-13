Colley denied twice as Alnwick end with loss

New Fordley 1-0 Alnwick Town

Jonathan Colley was denied a goal either side of half-time as Liam Davidson’s strike gave AFC Fordley victory on the final day of the season in the Northern Alliance on Saturday.

Davidson’s well struck shot from distance found the top left corner to give Fordley the three points and seventh place in the final league table, with Alnwick in ninth.

But from a Town point of view, this was all about the two chances denied Colley.

Leon Midgley’s threaded pass between the two opposition centre halves, into Colley’s forward run, was deemed as too late by the referee as he blew the whistle just as the forward executed a chip over the goalkeeper for his initial disallowed attempt.

Then, after a mistake by Liam Dodds to kick the ball straight at Colley, the forward was judged to have fouled the goalkeeper, on his path to steal the ball and slide it into the open net.

While both sides started with a lot of energy, the game end to end, it was the visitor’s defence which was threatened the most in the opening stages.

Despite a few breakaways, Alnwick had hardly tested the opposition defence until the eighth minute when Jack Henderson’s header from a corner was blocked, Jake Lowes’ effort from the rebound going wide.

Play then swung end to end and Balmbra made a goalline clearance after the ball slipped under keeper Thomas Slack.

This turned defence into attack and Cpolley broke clear but was forced wide.

Alnwick thought their high intensity pressure had paid off when they won possession high into New Fordley’s half. Midgely played a well weighted through ball infront of Colley to run onto. As he powered up a delicate chip over the goalkeeper, the referee blew the whistle for offside, denying Colley the opening goal as the ball dropped over Dodds’ head.

There was a penalty claim for New Fordley early in the second half. Lee watched the ball drop out of the air, in Alnwick’s area, when appearing from the back of him was Dundas who, by the referee’s decision, fairly won the ball, forcing Lee to the ground in the process.

The goal eventually came for the hosts just after the hour mark. Picking up a loose ball on the right edge of Alnwick’s penalty area, Davidson found himself in acres of space and he unleshed a right footed strike from the right side of centre, which went over the diving Slack and into the top left corner.

Joseph Threllfall had played just eight minutes when he was inches away from levelling the score. Henderson’s free-kick passed through everyone until it found Threllfall attacking from the back post. His run from left to right was continued when his touch of the ball took it over the keeper but narrowly wide of the post.

Just a minute later and Alnwick thought they had scored, only to be denied once again.

A mis-hit kick from Fordley keeper Dodds cannoned straight off Colley, who was furthest forward for Alnwick. He managed to beat Dodds to the loose ball and slipped it into the empty net, but was adjudged to have fouled in the process.