Edward Foxton presents a cheque to Berwick Rangers Community Foundation trustee, Stuart Birkett.

The £1816 award is part of the Coop community funding programme that benefits local good causes and has been awarded to Berwick Rangers Community Foundation to help maintain and grow girls’ and boys’ football in Berwick.

Coop Funeralcare Berwick branch manager and funeral director, Edward Foxton, said: “Cooperative Funeralcare is pleased to support Berwick Rangers Community Foundation who are in-turn supporting the maintenance and development of local youth football.

“Everyone knows that playing team sports gives kids a great opportunity to develop both on and off the pitch, so we’re delighted to play a small part in giving boys and girls the opportunity to enjoy the many benefits of playing football.”

Chairman of the Foundation, ex-Berwick Rangers player, Warren Hawke said: “We are extremely grateful to Cooperative Funeralcare for their community donation. It will ensure that Berwick Rangers Juniors and the Wildcats are supported to maintain and grow opportunities for local boys and girls to enjoy playing football.”

Last week saw the beginning of sessions for Berwick Rangers Juniors U15s with the Gold & Gray Soccer Academy. The sessions have been organised with the help of the Berwick Rangers Community Foundation.

Gold and Gray was launched by ex-Berwick Rangers players, David Gold and Ross Gray in 2016, and runs training and coaching programmes with numerous clubs, mainly in south-east Scotland.

The session was conducted by Euan Bauld, another ex-Berwick Rangers’ player, who has also had spells with Hibernian, in the USA and Canada and who currently plays for Tranent Juniors in the Lowland League.

A club spokesman said: “It was great to have an experienced player like Euan pass on his knowledge to our BRJ Tigers U15s.

