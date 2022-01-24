Clinical Morpeth see off Buxton

Morpeth Town FC.

The Highwaymen cantered to a dominant victory thanks to goals from Liam Henderson, Liam Noble and an own goal.

Morpeth weathered the early storm of pressure from Buxton although there were chances at both ends in a first half which ended goalless.

Things were heated at the start of the second half with three yellow cards in the space of a minute with two for Morpeth, Ryan Donaldson collecting one for a foul and Liam Noble for playing the ball off the stricken Buxton man and Ward collected the card for Buxton for protesting decisions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morpeth turned the screw and they went ahead on 53 minutes with Henderson finding the top corner with a curling effort from 20 yards after being teed up by Foalle.

Micky Turner went close to doubling the advantage on 62 minutes but he thundered a header a few yards wide of the post.

Andrew Johnson and Foalle were both denied within moments of each other as firstly Richardson made a save and then the ball broke off a defender and was cleared to safety.

The lead was doubled on 69 minutes as Liam Noble stepped up and sent Richardson the wrong way from the penalty spot after Henderson had been bundled over after a stirring run from Johnson.

Ward was single handedly trying to rescue his side and he had two attempts on 72 minutes but Lowson was equal to them both as he made good blocks to preserve the two goal lead.

The points were sealed on 78 minutes as Foalle scampered down the right and cut into the area before sending a low ball across the box that was turned into his own net by a sliding Josh Granite.

The visitors continued to search for a goal but Morpeth were relatively untroubled, Clarke again going close in the 89th minute but he sent his shot from 6yards over the crossbar.