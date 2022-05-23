Clean sweep for Amble footballers in unbeaten NNL season

Amble proudly show of their haul of four trophies from their unbeaten season in the North Northumberland League.

Having already won the league championship and the Split Cup, and having beaten Alnmouth United on penalties in the final of the Robson Cup, they completed the quadruple by lifting the Anderson Cup with an 8-2 victory, again over Alnmouth.

The win meant Amble remained unbeaten for the entire season.

Amble led 2-1 at half-time with goals from Brad McClelland and Liam Ramsay.

In the second half McClelland added a second to increase the lead to 3-1, and he went on to net another two, taking his tally for the game to four.

Connor Stroughton also bagged a goal as did Josie Bolam and Roan Brayson.

Meanwhile, Alnwick Ladies’ Development team played their final game of the season on Sunday in an all or nothing match against Newcastle East End at St James’ Park.

The top of the table clash guaranteed the winners the Northumberland League championship and promotion.

Alnwick got off to a great start and Steph Stafford fired a shot into the roof of the net to give the home side the lead, which they managed to hold onto u til half time.

However, in the second half, the Eastenders managed to contour up an equaliser, and with the game ending 1-1 the visitors returned to Tyneside with the league championship, Alnwick finishing runners-up.

Early indications are neither side is going to accept promotion to the North East Reserves Women’s League in 2022-23 which means the sides will renew their rivalry again next season.

*Alnwick Ladies’ first team returning manager, Stevie Gibbard has made a new backroom appointment. He has named Jenny Patterson as his number two..

“Jenny has been around the squad for a while now. She was with some of the players at Lowick and is well respected,” he said.

“She is one of them, has played the game at a high level and I know the girls will react well to her appointment.”