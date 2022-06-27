On Saturday, July 9, EnglandFans FC will take on You Boys in Green from Ireland to celebrate the life of Jack Charlton, who was born in Ashington and died two years ago.

He was one of England’s 1966 World Cup heroes and managed the Republic of Ireland national team from 1986 to 1996, achieving two World Cup and one European Championship appearances.

The match – for the Jack Charlton Memorial Cup – should have been held earlier, but was put off due to the pandemic.

EnglandFans FC, who will face You Boys in Green for the charity football match.

Jack’s widow Pat will be guest of honour at the game. Other attendees include Carina O’Brien – the Vice-Consul of Ireland for the North of England, representing the government of Ireland – Jeff Barnes, the President of EnglandFans FC, David Carrick, chairman of the Jack Charlton Disabled Anglers’ Association and former professional player Andy Woodward.

Garford Beck, founder and team manager of EnglandFans FC, said: “Jack passed away on July 10, 2020 so the fact that the match is taking place on July 9 means it will be held virtually two years to the day.

“We have played You Boys in Green on three occasions – in the Diplomatic Cup and at two international friendlies and have lost all three, so we have a bit of a score to settle with them!

"Our friends from the Republic of Ireland are really up for this game and anticipate bringing a sizeable support with them.

The management team of EnglandFans FC – Brian Robson (left) and Garford Beck.

“As well as paying homage to one of England’s greatest players in Jack Charlton, it promises to be another memorable event with, we hope, a sizeable crowd in attendance.”

In the dugout alongside Mr Beck will be his assistant and former secretary at the Woodhorn Lane outfit, Ashington-based Brian Robson. He said “It’s an absolute pleasure to hold this event at Ashington FC to celebrate the life of Jack Charlton and I’m really looking forward to it, especially with the game being on my doorstep.”

Kick off is 3pm and admission will be £5 for adults and free for children.

All gate proceeds will be shared between the Jack Charlton Disabled Anglers’ Association and the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.