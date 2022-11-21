Cedric Main, who scored all four goals for Spartans in their FA Trophy win over Buxton.

Visitors Buxton opened the scoring through Sean Newton after only six minutes, but Main, with his first goal for the club, equalised with a header after 20 minutes.

Tommy Elliott netted just before half-time to put Buxton back in front at the break, but Main bagged a second half hat-trick, taking his tally for the game to four, to secure Spartans’ passage into the next round.