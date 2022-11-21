News you can trust since 1854
Cedric the Main man!

Four goals from Cedric Main sent Blyth Spartans into the next round of the Isuzu FA Trophy at the weekend.

By Keith Hamblin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 11:44am
Cedric Main, who scored all four goals for Spartans in their FA Trophy win over Buxton.
Visitors Buxton opened the scoring through Sean Newton after only six minutes, but Main, with his first goal for the club, equalised with a header after 20 minutes.

Tommy Elliott netted just before half-time to put Buxton back in front at the break, but Main bagged a second half hat-trick, taking his tally for the game to four, to secure Spartans’ passage into the next round.

It was an impressive performance from the No 19, and afterwards he said:

