Cedric the Main man!
Four goals from Cedric Main sent Blyth Spartans into the next round of the Isuzu FA Trophy at the weekend.
By Keith Hamblin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
21st Nov 2022, 11:44am
Visitors Buxton opened the scoring through Sean Newton after only six minutes, but Main, with his first goal for the club, equalised with a header after 20 minutes.
Tommy Elliott netted just before half-time to put Buxton back in front at the break, but Main bagged a second half hat-trick, taking his tally for the game to four, to secure Spartans’ passage into the next round.
It was an impressive performance from the No 19, and afterwards he said: