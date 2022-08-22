Busy week for teams in Northern Alliance League
It’s been another busy week of action in the Northern Alliance League with local sides in action on Wednesday and Saturday.
In the Premier Division, Burradon & New Fordley lead the way with five wins out of five, following up a 3-1 away midweek win over Seaton Delaval with a 2-1 home victory over Winlaton Community.
Cramlington United beat Killingworth 3-2 at home on Wednesday, but on Saturday were on the receiving end of a 7-0 thumping at the hands of Newcastle Blue Star.
Newbiggin picked up six points with a 3-0 home win over Winlaton and a 3-1 away triumph over Newcastle Independent.
Seaton Delaval bounced back from their Burradon defeat to beat Newcastle Chemfica 4-0.
In Division 1, second in the table Bedlington lost 1-0 away to Seaton Burn, but beat Newcastle East End by the same scoreline at the weekend.
Seaton Burn drew 1-1 at home with West Moor & Jesmond on Saturday.
In Division 2, Ellington lost 1-0 away to North Sunderland, finishing the game with only eight players after three were sent off in the second half.
However, they managed to bounce back and beat Newcastle Independent Cabrito 3-2 at home.
Blyth Town U23s had two big home wins, beating Newcastle Independent Cabrito 5-1 and Heaton Stannington A 4-1.
Seaton Sluice lost 2-1 away to Walker Central and 5-0 at home to Newcastle University A, whilst Red House Farm lost 5-1 at home to Heaton Stannington A but beat Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs 1-0 at home.
In Division 3, Blyth Rangers drew 1-1 away to Cramlington Blue Star Inter and won 4-2 away to Gosforth Bohemiens Reserves. Cramlington BSI also beat Gateshead Redheugh 4-2 away on Saturday. Ashington Reserves beat Wallsend BC 5-3 and Stocksfield 7-0.
Fixtures for Saturday are:
Newbiggin v Newcastle Chemfica; Cramlington United v Seaton Delaval; Haltwhistle Jubilee v Burradon & New Fordley; United of Newcastle v Seaton Burn; Wallsend BC v Bedlington; Blyth Town U23s v Seaton Sluice; Ellington v Morpeth; Newcastle Univ A v Red House Farm; Benton v Ashington Res; Blyth Rangers v Gateshead Redheugh; Cramlington BSI v Heddon.