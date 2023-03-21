Liam Buchanan scored a hat-trick on Saturday. Picture: Ian Runciman

Having lost 3-2 last time out, the manager made a couple of changes, Lewis Barr was recalled to the team and replaced Jordan Sinclair and ex-Cowdenbeath youngster Cammy Graham started in place of Lewis Allan.

The Wee Gers started the game well and after some quick passing in the box, ex-Cowdenbeath man Liam Buchanan fired home.

Berwick were the better side but failed to create many clear chances and in the 29th minute Berwick keeper Calum Antell was forced to save from a Cowdenbeath corner, pushing the ball over the bar.

Searching for a second goal to kill the game off, Berwick were handed a golden opportunity when a great pass saw Cammy Graham steal a yard on his marker and advance into the box.

He felt the slightest touch and went down for a penalty.

Buchanan stepped up to beat the Cowdenbeath keeper and grab his second of the game.

Cowdenbeath tried to fight back in the second half but any high balls were easily mopped up by Michael Travis and David Ferguson..

Wee Gers manager Stuart Malcolm made his first substitution just after the hour mark when Lewis Baker replaced Cammy Graham.

The change seemed to give Berwick a lift and in the 68th minute Buchanan wrapped up his hat-trick.

Buchanan was replaced by Lewis Allan on 71 minutes and went off to a huge ovation from the Wee Gers fans.

The fight had gone out of Cowdenbeath and, with just seven minutes remaining, Allan grabbed the fourth goal after Cowdenbeath failed to clear a corner.

There was some controversy after the game when Buchanan appeared to be refused the match ball after his hat-trick.

Cowdenbeath have since posted on their website: “We have been in touch today with our friends at Berwick Rangers FC regarding ‘ballgate’ and have arranged for the match ball to either be collected by one of their local players or we will send it down to Berwick to be passed on to Liam Buchanan in respect of his hat-trick feat.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Cowdenbeath kitman was not involved in the matter at all.”