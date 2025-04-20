Borders Competitions back Berwick Charities Cup with four-figure prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Borders Competitions have put up a bumper £1,000 prize pot as the new main sponsors of the Berwick Charities Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular annual tournament, which takes place on the historic Stanks, is now in it’s 103rd year and with the generous backing of the online raffle site they are looking for more teams to enter.

Tweedmouth Service Station have also teamed up with the competition as sponsors providing a free valet for both the goalkeeper who concedes the fewest goals and the player that tops the scoring charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Charities Cup supports the local charities Berwick's Cancer Cars - The B&DCSG, The Grove School, the Northstar Centre, Berwick Stroke Club, Northern View Berwick, Berwick and District Friends of Dementia, Time to Shine, and Berwick Pensioners' Festive Treat Bags.

The winners will take £1,000 from a generous sponsorship deal

Nine teams have already signed up for this year’s competition and the organisers are actively seeking others to get involved.

Entry costs £30 per team, with all the proceeds going to charity.

The deadline for team entry is April 30.