Borders Competitions back Berwick Charities Cup with four-figure prize

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 20th Apr 2025, 18:40 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 09:40 BST
Borders Competitions have put up a bumper £1,000 prize pot as the new main sponsors of the Berwick Charities Cup.

The popular annual tournament, which takes place on the historic Stanks, is now in it’s 103rd year and with the generous backing of the online raffle site they are looking for more teams to enter.

Tweedmouth Service Station have also teamed up with the competition as sponsors providing a free valet for both the goalkeeper who concedes the fewest goals and the player that tops the scoring charts.

The Charities Cup supports the local charities Berwick's Cancer Cars - The B&DCSG, The Grove School, the Northstar Centre, Berwick Stroke Club, Northern View Berwick, Berwick and District Friends of Dementia, Time to Shine, and Berwick Pensioners' Festive Treat Bags.

The winners will take £1,000 from a generous sponsorship deal

Nine teams have already signed up for this year’s competition and the organisers are actively seeking others to get involved.

Entry costs £30 per team, with all the proceeds going to charity.

The deadline for team entry is April 30.

