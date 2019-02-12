Boost for the ladies ahead of cup semi’

Alnwick Town Ladies, after some indifferent results, got back on track at the weekend with an emphatic win over Norton & Stockton Ancients Reserves in the North East Women’s League.

Alnwick won 10-0 at St James’ Park with four goals each for Stafford and Darling and one each from Barrett and McFall.

Player of the Match was Josie Foster.

The win maintain’s Alnwick’s mid-table position with 23 points from their 14 games played.

Next up is the semi-final of the County Cup against Wallsend BC this Sunday (February 17) with a 1.30pm kick-off at Kirkley Park.

Right - action from Sunday’s big home league win for Alnwick Ladies over Norton & Stockton Ancients Reserves at St James’ Park.

Pictures by Steve Miller.