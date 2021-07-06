Blyth Town win Coquet Cup
Blyth Town won the inaugural Coquet Cup competition at Rothbury at the weekend.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:29 am
The invitational tournament saw four teams in action at Armstrong Park.
In the semi-finals, which were played on Wednesday and Thursday, Blyth Town beat Rothbury 9-2, whilst Burradon & New Fordley beat Willington Quay Saints.
Finals Day was on Saturday and Willington won the third placed play-off game with a 1-0 win over Rothbury, whilst Blyth Town beat Burradon & New Fordley 5-2 in the final.
The competition was sponsored by the Queen’s Head, Rothbury.