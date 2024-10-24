Local football.

Blyth Town make the trip to Newcastle Blue Star in a big North East derby this Saturday.

They don’t come much more competitive as fifth-placed Blue Star will look to put a dent in second-placed Blyth’s ambitions at Scotswood.

Town made the long trip down to Northallerton Town on Tuesday night and came away with the points in a 3-0 success. Dan Wilson, Adam Johnson and Liam Wotherspoon were on the scoresheet.

Deadly Town number nine Wilson had powered in a second half header at Seaham Red Star to hand his side the three points last weekend.

The Gateway Park outfit dug deep to claim the victory on Wearside in front of a gate of 162.

Michael Connor’s side have won 13 games already this season and have only been beaten twice after promotion in the summer.

They’ve netted 52 times and conceded just 21 with an exciting, attacking brand of football that is taking them to the brink of the NPL East.

But Connor won’t be getting carried away by looking that far ahead and is delighted with the group of lads that he has assembled along with Gav Fell at the club, who have enjoyed a meteoric rise up from the Northern Alliance.

The new-look Bedlington Terriers went down 3-1 at home to Billingham Town last weekend as Steve Pickering’s side will take time to gel together.

Nelson Ogbewe was on target for the Terriers but goals from Dale Hopson, Lennox Barry and John Stephenson won it for the visitors, who were reduced to ten men when Josh Hodgkinson was dismissed in the last minute.

Terriers go to Ryton and Crawcrook Albion in Northern League Division Two this weekend looking to improve on their current twelfth-place berth.