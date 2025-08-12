Blyth Town ready for historic Northern Premier League meeting with Dunston UTS

Blyth Town celebrate their Northern League Division One play-off final win against Newcastle Blue Star (photo Mark Carruthers) | Mark Carruthers

Blyth Town host Dunston UTS at Gateway Park on Tuesday night.

Blyth Town are ready to make the most of ‘a big occasion’ as they face Dunston UTS in their first ever home fixture as a Northern Premier League East Division club.

Gavin Fell’s men earned a historic promotion into the fourth tier of the non-league game with a Northern League Division One play-off final win against Newcastle Blue Star in May and got their first season as an NPL club underway with a narrow defeat at Brighouse Town on Saturday afternoon.

All eyes are now focused on Tuesday night’s meeting with Dunston in what will be the first of many all-North East ties in the East Division this season - and Fell has urged everyone connected with the club to enjoy a momentum night.

He told The Gazette: “We are really looking forward to the first home game in the league and it’s a big occasion, not just for the players or for the coaching staff, but for the whole club and the whole local community. We have worked incredibly hard over the last few years to get us in this position and we will absolutely enjoy it. It wasn’t the ideal start on Saturday, although we did enough to win the game, but we gave them something to hold on to with their goal and that’s what they did.”

Respect

Dunston UTS manager Jon McDonald (photo Eric Murphy) | Eric Murphy

Dunston will provide a sizeable test for Town after they reached the East Division play-off final over the last two seasons before suffering penalty shoot-out heartache against Stocksbridge Park Steels and Stockton Town. Jon McDonald’s side are widely regarded as one of the favourites to secure promotion into step three this season and they got their campaign underway with a narrow home win against North Ferriby on Saturday as defender Jude Swailes got the only goal of the game at the UTS Stadium.

Fell has stressed his players are fully aware of the challenge that lies in wait on Tuesday night - but insisted their only aim will be on claiming what would be a historic win at Gateway Park.

“Nobody is under any illusions, Dunston, regardless of whether you are new to this league or not, they are a team that has been in this league for a few seasons and they are a very strong side with vital experience of the level. For us, it’s about being competitive, so we will respect them because it would be foolish not to, but we aren’t going in there with any other aim than trying to win the game. It’s about us doing what we are capable of doing and we have played teams over the last couple of seasons, like Morpeth, in the Senior Cup and we have beaten them. We will embrace the challenge and look to get us to get to a point where the opposition know they are in for a game.”

