Blyth Town must learn lessons from opening week defeats - Thompson

Action from Blyth Town v Dunston UTS (photo Eric Murphy) | Eric Murphy/Dunston UTS

Blyth Town have emerged without a point form their opening two games of the Northern Premier League season.

Joint-manager Mattie Thompson has called on Blyth Town to learn lessons from a challenging start to their first ever season in the Northern Premier League East Division.

After claiming a historic promotion via a penalty shoot-out win at Newcastle Blue Star in last season’s Northern League Division One play-off final, Town focused on the sizeable challenge of their first season in the fourth tier of the non-league game.

A visit to Brighouse Town was always going to provide an immediate acid test of their credentials at a higher level and despite enjoying a number of positive moments, a goal from hosts defender Harvey Booth was the difference between the two sides when the full-time whistle was blown. A home clash with last year’s beaten East Division play-off finalists Dunston UTS meant life did not get any easier for Town and goals from visitors centre-back Jude Swailes and former Newcastle United academy striker Josh Donaldson left Thompson and Gavin Fell’s side looking for their first point and goal of the campaign.

There is a chance to regroup with a free weekend following the FA Cup exit at the hands of Horden CW - and Thompson is keen to move on from a challenging start to the season and insisted there were positives to take from both league defeats over the last week.

He told The Gazette: “We went down to Brighouse with confidence and it was a tough one to take. We made a great start but we have to learn from that because we haven’t taken our chances. We left a runner from a set play, he scored and you give teams at this level that sort of chance and they’ll take it. Dunston are a well established side in this division so we knew that would be tough but we conceded from a set play again and the penalty went against us because we felt the lad was offside in the buildup to the goal. We didn’t feel sorry for ourselves, we gave it a good go in the second half and it could have been a different game if we had got that goal.

“But overall it’s great to see this place the way it was, with the locals getting behind us, there is a real community feel and the lads get a massive boost by seeing the support they received. We held our own against Dunston but there are lessons to learn from both games we’ve had so far at this level and we have to put them to go use.”

Town are back in action next Wednesday night with another North East derby as they visit Heaton Stannington.

