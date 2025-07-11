Former Newcastle United youngster Nathan Carlyon has joined Blyth Town (photo Blyth Town) | Blyth Town

Blyth Town have made another major signing as they prepare for their first ever season in step four of the non-league pyramid.

Blyth Town have pulled off a major coup ahead of their first season as a Northern Premier League club by securing a deal for former Newcastle United academy midfielder Nathan Carlyon.

The 22-year-old was released by the Magpies earlier this month as he joined the likes of Jamal Lewis, Callum Wilson and Jay Turner-Cooke in leaving the Premier League giants when his current contract came to an end. For Carlyon, that meant the end of his 14-year spell with the United academy after he became a regular in the Under-18s and Under-21s setup, captaining the latter on a number of occasions in recent years.

Carlyon was set to leave the Magpies last summer but his contract was extended by an additional year to allow him to undertake rehabilitation from a serious knee injury under the watch of Newcastle’s medical and physio teams. However, with his departure now confirmed, the midfielder has agreed to join Blyth Town as he becomes their latest signing ahead of their first ever season competing in the Northern Premier League East Division.

The move brings a successful end to a major push to sign Carlyon from key figures within the Town setup and management team Gavin Fell and Mattie Thompson are both looking forward to working with the former Magpies prospect.

Fell told The Gazette: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Nathan. Mattie and the club have been working very hard to bring Nathan into Blyth Town over the last couple of weeks, and to finally get this over the line is great news. There was a lot of interest in Nathan due to his professional background and rightly so, so the fact he has chosen to play for Blyth Town says a lot about where this club is heading. Nathan matches everything we look for in a player, hardworking, technically very good and he also has the right temperament, attitude and personality we look for in a player.”

Thompson added: "We are delighted to sign Nathan. He is a great lad on and off the pitch and a leader on the pitch with great pedigree as Newcastle’s Under-21s captain."

What did Nathan Carlyon say about his departure from Newcastle United?

Posting on social media, Carlyon said: "After 14 amazing years at my boyhood club, the badge I wore close to my heart, my time has come to an end and my first chapter is wrote. From being a seven-year-old boy with a dream to the man I am today, to play for this club has been a privilege and I would like to thank the coaching staff and my team mates who made my experience unforgettable. I’m so grateful.

"I would also like to thank the wider staff support throughout my time at the club for making me and my family part of the NUFC family. Last but not least the physio staff for the past year with dealing with me through my rehab. Coming back stronger..."

