Blyth striker McNall requires further surgery on knee
Blyth Spartans’ striker Lewis McNall faces a longer spell on the sidelines after it was revealed he requires further surgery on a knee injury.
Club physio Gary Neasham has revealed that followimng an operation to have a piece of bone removed, the front man went in for a check-up when it was discovered that a further piece of bone was about to break off the head of his femur, which means he will require further surgery to rectify the situation.
“He has been to see a consultant and will go back in for surgery within the next fortnight.
"After that Lewis will require a further six months rehabilitation, which means he will be out for the rest of the season.