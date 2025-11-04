Blyth Spartans Women remain unbeaten in the league after another big win

Blyth Spartans had a comfortable win against Seaton Sluice.

Blyth Spartans Women’s unbeaten league start continued with an away win against Seaton Sluice Ladies at New Hartley, putting Spartans three points clear at the top of the NFL Division Two table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having played the same opposition the previous Sunday in a 16-0 win at Croft Park, it was more of the same in the reverse fixture as Blyth were 13-0 up at half time, with some excellent football played on a cool autumnal afternoon.

The second half saw Spartans mix things up a bit and try players in different positions, and the game ended in a comfortable 22-0 victory over a plucky and hard-working Sluice side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were hat tricks from Abbie Dodds, Abbie Humphreys, Isla Vesey, Millie Gibson and Ruby Smith.

Once again there was a good number of spectators in attendance, as the re-formed women’s team is gradually building a loyal fan base joining the team on their fresh adventure.

The team is back in action on Sunday when they take on Alnwick Town reserves at Croft Park.

The visitors have won two of the six games they have played, including an impressive 21-0 win against Lemington FC last time out.