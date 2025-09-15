Blyth Spartans Women put up a brave fight in cup exit

Blyth Spartans Women were knocked out of the NFL Women’s League Cup when they lost 4-2 at Dunston UTS Women.

As expected, Dunston were quick to pile on the pressure and it set the tone for what Blyth’s defenders could expect for the following 90 minutes.

However, it was a counter attack which led to the first goal when Dunston’s left winger timed her run perfectly to narrowly avoid an offside call and finish smartly.

Blyth equalised when Abbie Dodds spotted Abbie Humphreys in space just behind the halfway line and sent a ball over the top for her to run onto. Humphreys then crossed the line to meet the ball and dribble towards goal and even with three defenders now chasing her down, she held her nerve to reach the opposition box and fire it beyond the keeper.

Dunston restored their lead through a set piece, as a corner ball was sent into the box and met by a powerful header nodding it over the line.

Not long after the break Dunson were awarded a contentious penalty. Blyth keeper Louisa Paxton drew gasps from the crowd as she pulled off a sensational save, but there was another blue shirt ready and waiting to fire the rebound into the back of the net to make it 3-1. A brave forward run from Evie Graham set up Humphreys who slotted home into the bottom corner to make it 3-2 but, with 15 minutes left, the home side scored their fourth.