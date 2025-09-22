Blyth Spartans women hit double figures in first Northumberland FA Women's Cup

There was plenty for the team to celebrate. Picture: Shz Fotos

On Sunday Blyth Spartans women travelled to Haydon Bridge for their first ever game in the Northumberland FA Women’s Cup.

With a healthy squad of 15, the club felt well prepared for this game and, as expected, the hosts set up to make themselves as difficult to break down as possible, but within five minutes Blyth managed to find a way through when Isla Vesey crossed the ball into a crowded box and Ruby Smith headed it home to give them an early lead.

Blyth continued to look quite comfortable, passing the ball around quickly, but were given a sharp reminder that there was still a lot of work to do when a Haydon counter saw them create a chance on the edge of the box, with a shot whizzing narrowly wide of the post.

The visitors continued to press, with Ellie Hopper and Abbie Humphries both netting from range.

Around half an hour in and any nerves had melted away, with Vessey scoring Blyth’s fourth goal direct from a corner before setting Smith up for her second of the day just two minutes later.

Humphries then played the ball across the face of goal for Millie Gibson to hit it first time into the back of the net and before half time, Vessey and Smith linked up once again with the latter heading it in to complete her hat-trick.

The teams went in at half time with Blyth 7-0 up.

To their credit, Haydon were grafting hard and it hadn't gone unnoticed that one or two of their players appeared to be struggling slightly with injury and they had just one sub on the bench.

Almost immediately after the restart, a corner ball from Savannah Hart was turned in by Evie Graham and soon after Humphries scored her second of the game.

Haydon Bridge dug deep and their keeper pulled off some good saves, whilst they ventured forward on a number of occasions.

Only moments after coming on as a sub, Hayley Brown finished smartly to see Blyth hit double figures and then Destiny Ditchburn added another with a shot drilled low into the bottom corner.

A mazy run from Humphries looked like she’d complete her hat-trick, only for her to knock the ball on to Brown, who poked it over the line in what was a nice bit of link-up play.

As the game neared the end, Ditchburn added a second to her tally with a powerful strike.

The 14th and final goal came from Bethany Rowell, who was now playing as a striker for the final few minutes having been in defence, sending an absolute screamer dipping under the crossbar.

It was an excellent all-round team performance against a spirited Haydon side.