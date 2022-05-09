Blyth Spartans take point from last game of season at Gloucester

Blyth Spartans.

Spartans, who had guaranteed their National League North status the previous week, and who had won the Northumberland Senior Cup in midweek, came from 2-1 down with a late goal to secure a final day point.

Connor Thomson put Blyth ahead early on, before two quickfire goals in the last 10 minutes saw Gloucester lead 2-1.

However, the drama wasn’t over, as JJ O’Donnell grabbed an equaliser deep into injury time, following one final assist in a Spartans shirt from the departing Robbie Dale.

Afterwards, team manager Terry Mitchell said: “It was a good exciting game, and it was an entertaining game for the fans to watch. And once again I have to say they were fantastic. Some were in fancy dress and it made for a great atmosphere.

"We’ve had four games in eight days to close the season, which was tough, but fair play to the lads, because they have pushed to the very end.

"Now we move onto the close season and ikt will be a difficult spell, because I have to look at the squad and see which players I want to retain for next season.

"Obviously we have some targets who are currently at other clubs, but we have to wait and see what happens if we can bring in the players we want.