Blyth Spartans sunk by late winner at Consett

Blyth Spartans’ losing start to the season continued on Tuesday night when they were beaten by Consett.

Hoping to bounce back after a poor performance against Redcar Athletic on the opening day, Blyth took the lead in the first half with a goal from Benjamin Shodeinde but suffered late heartache after Consettt grabbed a late winner.

The visitors started the more brightly of the two teams, with Dean Briggs testing the home side’s keeper after good work by Jonny Nyantou.

Blyth’s ‘keeper Callum Dobson preserved his side’s lead with a couple of good saves and Spartans went in at half time in the lead.

The Steelmen started the second half brightly and grabbed their equaliser early on when Matty Todd found the left-hand corner of Spartans’ net.

Life got harder for Spartans when Jake Dobinson was shown a second yellow card on 80 minutes, but they almost scored a second when a shot by Shodeinde bounced off the woodwork.

The ball bounced around the penalty area and Spartans’ appeals for a handball were dismissed by the referee.

Consett wrapped up the points late in the game when Eddie Thomas fired home.

Blyth play in the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday when they travel to Pontefract Collieries and are back in league action on Tuesday when they host Newton Aycliffe, who beat Brighouse 2-1 on Tuesday for their first points of the season.