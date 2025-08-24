Blyth Spartans fell to another defeat in the Northern Premier League East as they were beaten 3-0 by newly promoted Silsden away from home.

Silsden opened the scoring through Kayle Price just a few minutes into the second half. Just three minutes later, their lead was doubled by Luke Brooksbank.

The Cobbydalers secured the three points by the hour mark with Luke Brooksbank getting his brace and Silsden’s third.

Spartans were coming into this match on a high after securing their first win of the season against Newton Aycliffe, winning 2-1 at Croft Park. While Silsden were also coming into this match on a positive note, beating Ramsbottom United on penalties to progress in the FA Cup.

Silsden v Blyth Spartans match action. Picture: Leo Patchett

The first half was a tightly fought contest where the two teams couldn’t be split, and both had great chances to break the deadlock.

Spartans had the best chance through inform forward Benji Shodeinde, who pressed well to win the ball high up, which sent him one-on-one against the Silsden keeper, but his chipped effort just glanced by the post.

In the 51st minute, Silsden took the lead. Price got ahead of his marker in the box and met a low-drilled cross to poke it past Callum Dobson to put The Cobbydalers ahead.

In a matter of minutes, the home side had doubled their lead with Brooksbank coming in from the left-hand side to whip a beautiful shot into the bottom right corner to extend his side’s lead.

Brooksbank got his brace not long after with a nearly identical goal, cutting in from the left-hand side and curling an effort from the edge of the box into the bottom right corner to put the game beyond doubt.

The final period of the game was tough for Blyth. Silsden controlled possession and slowed the tempo down to see the game out, while Spartans had a few half-chances but nothing of note to write home about.

Blyth will be disappointed because they probably should have scored in the first half, and a poor spell inside the first ten minutes of the second half made the game get away from them.