Blyth Spartans sign former Hearts striker on National League transfer deadline day

Blyth Spartans have signed 19-year-old Jaden Ferguson on the National League transfer deadline day.

By Craig Buchan
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:24 GMT- 1 min read

The striker signed on a non-contract basis, subject to league and international clearance.

The Scottish forward was most recently on the books at Hearts.

After nine loan appearances for Forfar Athletic, he was released in January.

Jaden said: “I am delighted to get the deal over the line.

"I just want to be playing football and I cannot wait to play in front of the Spartans supporters and show what I can do.”

Spartans have struggled for goals at times this season.
