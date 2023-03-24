The striker signed on a non-contract basis, subject to league and international clearance.

The Scottish forward was most recently on the books at Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After nine loan appearances for Forfar Athletic, he was released in January.

Jaden said: “I am delighted to get the deal over the line.

"I just want to be playing football and I cannot wait to play in front of the Spartans supporters and show what I can do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad