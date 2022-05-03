Blyth Spartans secure league survival

Blyth Spartans FC.

O’Donnell hit a stunning overhead kick on the hour before a heroic defensive display from Blyth secured a massive three points which guaranteed their survival in the National League North next season.

A long ball into the box was knocked down to O’Donnell, and with his back to goal he hooked a fantastic shot into the far corner.

A delighted manager Terry Mitchell said: “It was a fantastic performance by every one of the squad and a massive thank you goes out to our travelling supporters, who have backed us all season. This one was for them.

"You can just imagine what the dressing room is like, but we still have two league games to go and we want to kick on from here and finish the season on a high.”

One of those outstanding fixtures was the last home game of the season aganst Curzon Ashton on Bank Holiday Monday. Again, they won the match 1-0 with Lewis McNall grabbing the only goal of the game after 15 minutes. McNall found the net when he rounded the keeper to score a tap-in after controlling a free kick from Alex Mitchell that beat the Ashton defence.

The wins lifted Blyth onto 42 points in the table, plACacing them 19th in the table.