Blyth Spartans secured a much-needed win at Croft Park on Tuesday night.

The 2-1 victory over Newton Aycliffe came courtesy of Jack Wilson and Benji Shodeinde as Spartans came from behind to snatch their first win of the season.

Spartans lost their first two games in the Northern Premier League East and were knocked out of the FA Cup when they went down 1-0 to Pontefract Colliers on Saturday.

However, their heads didn’t go down after going behind to Lucas Lowery's stunning effort in the 7th minute, levelling through Wilson on the half hour and then taking the lead from the penalty spot through Shodeinde on 48 minutes.

Blyth Spartans' Croft Park.

They travel to face Silsden on Saturday, August 23 ahead of a derby clash with Ashington at Croft Park on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25.

Blyth have strengthened their squad with the arrivals of defender Jack Vaulks and midfielder Kyle Downey.

A commanding presence at centre-half, Vaulks brings proven pedigree from his days at Darlington, Whitby Town, Shildon and, most recently, Bishop Auckland.

Boss Colin Myers told the club website said: “I am delighted that Jack has chosen Blyth. He's a proven leader at the back, and his experience will be a massive boost for the squad. I'm confident he'll make a big impact and set higher standards for the season ahead.”

Downey joins on a dual-registration from North Shields, having also featured for Whickham and Ashington AFC.

Myers said: “Kyle brings valuable experience and professionalism to the squad, having previously played at this level. He also adds leadership, which will be a big help to the younger members of the team.”