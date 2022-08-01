Blyth Spartans ready for kick-off

Blyth Spartans.

The Croft Park side completed their pre-season build-up with a 2-1 away defeat against North Shields on Saturday.

Afterwards, manager Terry Mitchell said: “We’re ready, we’re looking forward to it and the lads will need no motivating.”

Captain Nathan Buddle added: “We're disappointed in the performance. We've got to put this to one side, work hard Tuesday and Thursday, ready for next weekend."

Meanwhile, Blyth have confirmed the loan signing of Sam Fishburn from Carlisle United.

The 18-year-old arrives at Croft Park on an initial three-month loan deal, which Blyth has the option to extend.

After being recruited by Carlisle from Wallsend Boys Club, Fishburn scored 23 goals in his first season at academy level, which resulted in him earning a two-year contract in the summer of 2021.

He was subsequently loaned to the Northern Premier League, where he scored an impressive eight goals in nine games at Lancaster City before being recalled.

Blyth boss Terry Mitchell said, “He’s a centre forward, he’s a big lad and he’ll get a hold of the ball at the top line and hopefully get a lot of goals.